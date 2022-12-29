Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 622.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.78) to GBX 1,150 ($13.88) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

