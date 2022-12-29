Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

