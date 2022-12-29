Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIO opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

