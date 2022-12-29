Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.52 and its 200 day moving average is $266.65.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

