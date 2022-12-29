Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,436 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Partners worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Partners Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

GLP opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

