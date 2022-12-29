Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 560.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.40.

Shares of MSCI opened at $454.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.78. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $619.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

