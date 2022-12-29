Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

