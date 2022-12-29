Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 139.5% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

