Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 719,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.788 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

