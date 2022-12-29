Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $173.61 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average is $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

