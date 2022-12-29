Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Life Storage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Life Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

