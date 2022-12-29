Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

