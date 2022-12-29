Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $307.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.