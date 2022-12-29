Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $555,000 Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 406,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,775,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $21.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

