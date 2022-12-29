Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

