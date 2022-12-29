Girard Partners LTD. Has $449,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after purchasing an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $82.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

