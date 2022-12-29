Girard Partners LTD. Has $459,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 952.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 348,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

