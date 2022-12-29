Girard Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,120 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.57 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

