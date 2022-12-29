Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after buying an additional 443,161 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,601,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $82.32.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

