Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The company has a market capitalization of $349.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.