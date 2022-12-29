Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,726 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.