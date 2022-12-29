Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $156,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -79.95 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $157.79.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

