Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

