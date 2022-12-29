Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 9,666 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.75 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

