Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GMED opened at $72.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.