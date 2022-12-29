GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $193.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

