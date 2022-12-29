Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

