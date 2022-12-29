Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) versus Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Financial Survey

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than Dundee.

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Dundee’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $25.25 million 1.49 -$10.27 million N/A N/A Dundee $14.72 million 6.03 -$74.22 million ($0.25) -4.16

Great Elm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -129.91% -16.59% -4.05% Dundee N/A -9.33% -6.67%

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats Dundee on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

