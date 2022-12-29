Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEF stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

