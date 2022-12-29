Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 206,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

