Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $402.80 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.96 and its 200 day moving average is $432.06. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

