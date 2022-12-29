Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 122,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,846,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

