Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 201,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 68,296 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43.

