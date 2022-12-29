Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

