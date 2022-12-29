Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,844 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000.

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

