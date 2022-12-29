Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 989 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWS opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.