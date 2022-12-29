Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

