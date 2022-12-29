Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after acquiring an additional 162,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.92.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.