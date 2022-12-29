Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

