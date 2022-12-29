Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $383,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $84.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

