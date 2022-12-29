Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 193 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after acquiring an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.