Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 443 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

