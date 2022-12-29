Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

