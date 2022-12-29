Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases New Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $55.50 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06.

