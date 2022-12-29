Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

GE stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

