Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes $66,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

