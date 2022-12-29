Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

