Head-To-Head Survey: SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) vs. SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -5.65% SciPlay 2.66% 6.51% 5.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SAI.TECH Global and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 3 5 0 2.44

SciPlay has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given SciPlay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 3.27 $19.30 million $0.70 22.40

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

SciPlay beats SAI.TECH Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

