Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

