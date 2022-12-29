HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.38.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

HEICO Stock Down 1.8 %

HEI opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.61. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HEICO

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

